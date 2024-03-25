Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,605 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 205,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.