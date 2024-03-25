Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,737 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CME traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,485. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.26 and its 200 day moving average is $210.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

