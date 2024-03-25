Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,745 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $82.87. 2,579,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,090. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $83.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

