Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,679. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

