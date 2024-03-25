Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,203 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $49.05. 2,365,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

