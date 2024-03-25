Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,519,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

