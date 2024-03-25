Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,397. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

