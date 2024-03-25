Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) is Sound Stewardship LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sound Stewardship LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.42. 502,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,697. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

