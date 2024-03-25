Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Sold by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $164,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 74,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,118. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

