Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Purchased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $23.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

