Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.25

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 63367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 902.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.