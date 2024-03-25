Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NewtekOne (NEWT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ: NEWT) in the last few weeks:

3/20/2024 – NewtekOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – NewtekOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – NewtekOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – NewtekOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

NewtekOne Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NEWT stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $10.67. 116,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.25. NewtekOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Get NewtekOne Inc alerts:

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). NewtekOne had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.