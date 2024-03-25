Investors Buy High Volume of Lucid Group Call Options (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 121,780 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 78,752 call options.
Lucid Group Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of LCID stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,580,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,179,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.87.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.