Investors Buy High Volume of Lucid Group Call Options (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 121,780 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 78,752 call options.

Lucid Group Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of LCID stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,580,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,179,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,301,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 546,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,780,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.