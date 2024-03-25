Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Isabella Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Isabella Bank stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $143.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 19.44%. On average, analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

