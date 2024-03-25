iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,360 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,541,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,443. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.97.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

