iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.40

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.40 and last traded at $79.46, with a volume of 207843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after buying an additional 883,099 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after buying an additional 785,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,415,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after acquiring an additional 617,581 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

