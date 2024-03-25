iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $522.28. 6,165,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,859. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $395.40 and a one year high of $526.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

