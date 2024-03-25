iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $120,140,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,452. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

