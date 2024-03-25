iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,500,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 8,796,240 shares.The stock last traded at $97.68 and had previously closed at $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.34.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.