iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.67

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 514921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,120 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

