iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.02

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 143442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $573.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,360,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,543,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 263,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 921.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 235,200 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

