iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.04

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.04 and last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 1198310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.69.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.