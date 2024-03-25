iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.99

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 49610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $864.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 375,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.