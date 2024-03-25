iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.47

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.47 and last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 66324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $630.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.