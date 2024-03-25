iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,659,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,758,699. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

