iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,640,170 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 1,245,636 shares.The stock last traded at $82.87 and had previously closed at $82.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.