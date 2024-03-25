iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,005,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

TIP traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $107.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,702. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.