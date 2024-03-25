iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

GOVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.65. 3,774,286 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

