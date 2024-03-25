J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $195.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.39.

JBHT stock opened at $194.79 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

