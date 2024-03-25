J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
Shares of SBRY stock traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 255.90 ($3.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,112. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.32. The company has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,530.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311.16 ($3.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13.
About J Sainsbury
