J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of SBRY stock traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 255.90 ($3.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,112. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.32. The company has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,530.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311.16 ($3.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

