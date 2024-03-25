Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk Sells 5,209 Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98.

CPX stock traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$38.64. 665,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,820. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. Capital Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.83.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1547139 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.27.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

