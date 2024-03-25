Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

