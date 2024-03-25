James Thomson Purchases 9,500 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider James Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.51) per share, for a total transaction of £48,545 ($61,801.40).

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

Shares of GLE opened at GBX 500 ($6.37) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,724.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 496.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 455.29. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 344.50 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 548 ($6.98).

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

MJ Gleeson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,482.76%.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Featured Stories

