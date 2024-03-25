Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $522.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,165,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,859. The stock has a market cap of $404.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $395.40 and a 12 month high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

