Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.66.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $14.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $388.90. 5,116,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,636. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $310.41 and a one year high of $516.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.