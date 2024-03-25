Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.75 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.8% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,873. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.92. The stock has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

