Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after acquiring an additional 116,615 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $7,601,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 108.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,070. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.80 and a 12-month high of $256.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

