Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.