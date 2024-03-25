Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,746 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,985. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

