Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,333 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $853,380.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,404,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,112,333.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $853,380.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,404,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,112,333.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,632,412 shares of company stock valued at $21,503,362. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.45. 6,335,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. Brookfield’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.