Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper makes up approximately 1.2% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SCCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

