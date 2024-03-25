Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,988. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

