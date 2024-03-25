Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $180.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $121.81 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,705,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,106,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,372,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,055,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

