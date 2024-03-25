Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JAZZ. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.08.

JAZZ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.70. 348,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,214. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,865 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

