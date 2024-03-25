Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $78.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ball from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.58.

Ball stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.46. The company had a trading volume of 532,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

