Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $45.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.89.

Equitable Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of EQH traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.53. 976,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,414. Equitable has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at $20,063,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,938 shares of company stock worth $8,067,472. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,559,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 1,161.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1,734.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,484 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

