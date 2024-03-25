Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $45.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Equitable Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,220. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,152,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,903,370.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,152,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,472. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

