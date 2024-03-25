Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $160.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,029. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.51. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.