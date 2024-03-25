Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 75,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,467,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $6,358,500.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,425,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,199. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

