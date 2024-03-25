JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JKS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $22.43 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

